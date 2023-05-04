|
04.05.2023 18:35:19
Mortgage Rates Fall After Climbing For Two Weeks
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped slightly amid volatility in the banking industry, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39 percent as of May 4, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.43 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.27 percent.
The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.71 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.52 percent.
"This week, mortgage rates inched down slightly amid recent volatility in the banking sector and commentary from the Federal Reserve on its policy outlook," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Spring is typically the busiest season for the residential housing market and, despite rates hovering in the mid-six percent range, this year is no different. Interested homebuyers are acclimating to the current rate environment, but the lack of inventory remains a primary obstacle to affordability."
