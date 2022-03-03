Mortgage Rates Fall Due To Geopolitical Issues

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slipped this week affected by the war in Ukraine by Russia, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"Geopolitical tensions caused U.S. Treasury yields to recede this week as investors moved to the safety of bonds, leading to a drop in mortgage rates," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While inflationary pressures remain, the cascading impacts of the war in Ukraine have created market uncertainty. Consequently, rates are expected to stay low in the short-term but will likely increase in the coming months."

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.76 percent for the week ending March 3, 2021, down from 3.89 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.02 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.01 percent, down from 3.14 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.34 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.91 percent, down from last week when it averaged 2.98. It was 2.73 percent a year ago.