Mortgage Rates Increase For 5th Consecutive Week, Nears 8% Mark

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased for a fifth consecutive week and have reached near 8% mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.57 percent as of October 12, 2023, compared to last week when it averaged 7.49 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.92 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.89 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.78 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.09 percent.

"For the fifth consecutive week, mortgage rates rose as ongoing market and geopolitical uncertainty continues to increase," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The good news is that the economy and incomes continue to grow at a solid pace, but the housing market remains fraught with significant affordability constraints. As a result, purchase demand remains at a three-decade low."