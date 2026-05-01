Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.05.2026 20:34:47

Mortgage Rates Just Hit a Four-Week High Thanks to Iran. Are Homebuilder Stocks a Buy on the Dip?

The housing market has been nearly frozen since the pandemic. A combination of high mortgage rates and the "lock-in effect" from low rates during the pandemic has kept existing home sales at unusually low levels and has pushed up home prices as there's not enough inventory for prospective buyers. As the chart below shows, existing home sales have been hovering around an average annual rate of 4 million, well below the 5.5 million they were at before the pandemic. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten