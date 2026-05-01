Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
01.05.2026 20:34:47
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a Four-Week High Thanks to Iran. Are Homebuilder Stocks a Buy on the Dip?
The housing market has been nearly frozen since the pandemic. A combination of high mortgage rates and the "lock-in effect" from low rates during the pandemic has kept existing home sales at unusually low levels and has pushed up home prices as there's not enough inventory for prospective buyers. As the chart below shows, existing home sales have been hovering around an average annual rate of 4 million, well below the 5.5 million they were at before the pandemic. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!