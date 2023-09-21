Mortgage Rates Remain Flat, Stays Above 7%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained relatively flat compared to last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.19 percent as of September 21, 2023, compared to last week when it averaged 7.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.29 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.54 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.51 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.44 percent.

"Mortgage rates continue to linger above seven percent as the Federal Reserve paused their interest rate hikes," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Given these high rates, housing demand is cooling off and now homebuilders are feeling the effect. Builder sentiment declined for the first time in several months and construction levels have dipped to a three-year low, which could have an impact on the already low housing supply."