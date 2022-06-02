|
02.06.2022 19:53:54
Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched down slightly, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.09 percent for the week ending June 2, 2022, down from 5.10 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.99 percent.
The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.32 percent, up from 4.31 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.27 percent.
The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 4.04 percent, down from 4.20 percent last week. It was 2.64 percent a year ago.
"Mortgage rates continued to inch downward this week but are still significantly higher than last year, affecting affordability and purchase demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Heading into the summer, the potential homebuyer pool has shrunk, supply is on the rise and the housing market is normalizing. This is welcome news following unprecedented market tightness over the last couple years."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.