Mortgage Rates Rise For 4th Consecutive Week

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, climbed for the fourth consecutive week driven by sustained economic growth and continued inflation, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 6.65 percent for the week ending March 2, 2023, up from 6.50 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.76 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 5.89 percent, up from 5.76 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.01 percent.

"As we started the year, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased with expectations of lower economic growth, inflation and a loosening of monetary policy. However, given sustained economic growth and continued inflation, mortgage rates boomeranged and are inching up toward seven percent," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Lower mortgage rates back in January brought buyers back into the market. Now that rates are moving up, affordability is hindered and making it difficult for potential buyers to act, particularly for repeat buyers with existing mortgages at less than half of current rates."

