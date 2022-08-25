Mortgage Rates Rise, Reaches 2-month High

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased amidst slowing economic growth, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.55 percent for the week ending August 25, 2022, up from 5.13 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.87 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.85 percent, up from 4.55 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.17 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 4.36 percent, down from 4.39 percent last week. It was 2.42 percent a year ago.

"The combination of higher mortgage rates and the slowdown in economic growth is weighing on the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating, and consumer confidence is low. But, amid waning demand, there are still potential homebuyers on the sidelines waiting to jump back into the market."