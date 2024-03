Mortgage reforms have excluded first-time buyers, say UK building societies

Report calls for overhaul of rules on loan affordability and repayment, and more flexible mortgage productsMortgage reforms introduced after the 2008 banking crisis have “tilted too far” in support of financial stability to the point that first-time buyers are being excluded from the housing market, building societies have warned.A report commissioned by the Building Societies Association has called for an overhaul of affordability and repayment rules, which they say have contributed to a steady decline in first-time buyer mortgages since the mid-2000s. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel