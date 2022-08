Mortgages: your options if you want to switch deals or are a first-time buyer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The lowdown for different categories of borrower as interest rates continue to riseRates on new mortgages are continuing to climb, leaving millions of people in the UK – from those looking to switch to a new deal to would-be first-time buyers – wondering about their options.After last week’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate increase, many mortgage borrowers worried about rising costs are unsurprisingly seeking the shelter of a fixed rate – but the deals on sale now are significantly pricier than those on offer only a few months ago. Continue reading...