01.08.2023 23:05:24

Mosaic Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $369.00 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $2.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.9% to $3.39 billion from $5.37 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $369.00 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Mosaic Comehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Mosaic Comehr Analysen

27.02.23 The Mosaic Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.02.23 The Mosaic Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Mosaic Co 37,28 2,08% The Mosaic Co

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- ATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen