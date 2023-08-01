|
01.08.2023 23:05:24
Mosaic Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $369.00 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $2.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.9% to $3.39 billion from $5.37 billion last year.
Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $369.00 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Mosaic Co
|37,28
|2,08%