22.02.2023 22:48:32

Mosaic Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $523.2 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $664.8 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $4.48 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $523.2 Mln. vs. $664.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $4.48 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.

