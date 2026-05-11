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The Mosaic Aktie

The Mosaic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036

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11.05.2026 14:48:57

Mosaic Posts Loss In Q1; Withdraws Phosphate Production Guidance For 2026

(RTTNews) - The Mosaic Company (MOS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to company of $257.6 million, compared to profit of $238.1 million in the same period of 2025. Loss per share was $0.81, compared to profit per share of $0.75. The company said its first quarter results were negatively impacted by $323 million of pre-tax notable items. Mosaic recorded $442 million of charges stemming from the idling of Araxa and Patrocinio. Adjusted net income per share attributable to Mosaic was $0.05 compared to $0.49. First quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $416 million, down from $544 million in the same quarter last year. Net sales for the first quarter reached $2.998 billion, up from $2.620 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Mosaic has withdrawn its phosphate production guidance for 2026 as it reviews its operating plan for the rest of the year. The company has taken initial steps to partially curtail production at Louisiana and Bartow and is scaling back additional production in Brazil. Mosaic has adjusted its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $1.25 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Mosaic shares are down 6.74 percent to $20.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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The Mosaic Co 19,13 0,42% The Mosaic Co

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