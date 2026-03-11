The Mosaic Aktie

The Mosaic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036

11.03.2026 20:08:34

Mosaic Shares Rise 7% On Rare Earth Project Development In Brazil

(RTTNews) - The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares gained 6.74 percent to $28.26, rising $1.78 on Wednesday, after the company announced progress on a rare earth development project in Brazil with Rainbow Rare Earths Limited.

The stock is currently trading at $28.26 compared with its previous close of $26.48. Shares opened at $27.26 and traded between $27.22 and $28.57 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 7.67 million shares, slightly above the average volume of about 7.31 million shares.

Mosaic said its subsidiary Mosaic Fertilizantes P&K Limitada and Rainbow Rare Earths completed a preliminary economic assessment for the Uberaba rare earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The companies will now pursue a prefeasibility study, with a definitive feasibility study targeted later in 2026. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $22.36 to $38.23.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Mosaic Co

