The Mosaic Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036

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03.11.2026 22:39:38

Mosaic Swings To Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - The Mosaic Company (MOS), a producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit in the year-ago quarter, as lower sales volumes and higher raw material costs weighed on the bottom line.

Net loss attributable to Mosaic was $72.1 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with net income of $411.4 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. Results included $53 million in pre-tax notable items, which negatively affected earnings per share by $0.04.

Net sales declined to $3.10 billion from $3.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Mosaic now expects 2026 potash production of 8.6 million tonnes. Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected at $1.2 billion, with the company targeting less than $1 billion in 2027.

For the fourth quarter, Mosaic expects potash sales volumes of 2.3 million to 2.6 million tonnes and phosphate sales volumes of 1.3 million to 1.6 million tonnes.

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