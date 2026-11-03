The Mosaic Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036
|
03.11.2026 22:39:38
Mosaic Swings To Q3 Loss
(RTTNews) - The Mosaic Company (MOS), a producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit in the year-ago quarter, as lower sales volumes and higher raw material costs weighed on the bottom line.
Net loss attributable to Mosaic was $72.1 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with net income of $411.4 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. Results included $53 million in pre-tax notable items, which negatively affected earnings per share by $0.04.
Net sales declined to $3.10 billion from $3.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Mosaic now expects 2026 potash production of 8.6 million tonnes. Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected at $1.2 billion, with the company targeting less than $1 billion in 2027.
For the fourth quarter, Mosaic expects potash sales volumes of 2.3 million to 2.6 million tonnes and phosphate sales volumes of 1.3 million to 1.6 million tonnes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Mosaic Co
|
04.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in The Mosaic von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Ausblick: The Mosaic gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in The Mosaic von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein The Mosaic-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 steigt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu The Mosaic Co
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Mosaic Co
|18,91
|-1,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise sinken weiter: Freundliche Stimmung für den ATX -- DAX könnte neue Rekorde anpeilen -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer - Kräftige Verluste in Südkorea
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürfte die Stimmung freundlich sein. Beim DAX sind sogar neue Rekorde in Reichweite. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich uneinheitlich, mehrheitlich dominieren aber die Verluste.