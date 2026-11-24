The Mosaic Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036
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24.11.2026 16:02:39
Mosaic To Sell Louisiana Ammonia Plant To CF Industries In $600 Mln Deal
(RTTNews) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Faustina ammonia plant in Louisiana to CF Industries for approximately $600 million.
Under the agreement, Mosaic will receive about $360 million in cash at closing, with the remaining value tied to a 20-year agreement under which CF Industries will supply 200,000 tons of ammonia annually to support Mosaic's phosphate operations.
Mosaic said its existing ammonia offtake agreement with CF Industries would also be extended by two years through 2031.
The company said the transaction would eliminate future capital requirements for the facility, which averaged $18 million annually over the past five years.
Mosaic expects to use the approximately $360 million of cash proceeds to reduce debt and said it does not expect the transaction to result in material cash taxes.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor while Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kean Miller LLP are serving as legal advisors to Mosaic.
On NYSE, shares of Mosaic were up 2.47% at $20.59.
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|The Mosaic Co
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