Mosquito Shield: Among Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchises in 2020

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, the original and most successful mosquito control franchise, was acknowledged for another year in a row by Franchise Gator, making this our fourth year as one of the best franchise and/or fastest growing franchises in the nation.

Franchise Gator, a trusted resource to the franchise community, posted its annual "Top 100" with Mosquito Shield, again, making the prestigious list. As a national ranking of the top franchises and business opportunities, Franchise Gator ranks franchises based on primarily "risk reduction", and the ability for the franchise and its franchisees to be successful. In order to achieve this ranking, it comes with high standard expectations in financial stability, growth, transparency, engagement, and continuity. Mosquito Shield is proud to be among the list of franchises achieving these high marks in quality and success.

"It's always a huge honor to be listed in Franchise Gator's Top 100. Our corporate team and franchisees work hard to be the best in the residential mosquito control industry and I'm glad it shows," said Michael Moorhouse, VP of Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation. "As someone that travels all over the nation to recruit new franchisees and open new locations, I love having the support of third party data showcasing our viability and success."

Founded in 2001, Mosquito Shield addresses the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control service. The company developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology.

For more information on residential service or participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit http://www.moshield.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

SOURCE Mosquito Shield