Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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14.11.2026 19:37:00
Most AI Stocks Need Perfect Conditions to Win. This One Doesn't.
It's probably not surprising that artificial intelligence companies are feeling a little stress right now. Every industry goes through its ups and downs. That's why it's important to invest with the long term in mind.
AI companies are under fire right now because there's concern that spending is outpacing the industry. There are memory shortages, capacity issues, and some political pushback that is getting new attention in the wake of the U.S. midterm elections. Add Jensen Huang's scandal that triggered his resignation as CEO of Nvidia -- by all accounts, the top AI company -- and you've got a perfect storm that is hurting the AI industry now.
But here's the rub: AI is here to stay. Nothing that has happened in the last few weeks will cause the technology to wither and die; in fact, it's just going to grow stronger as more companies figure out how to use it well. So, I believe a smart way to invest in AI right now is to find a company that doesn't need everything to go right. Because it's got its fingers in many different AI pies -- and it's making money from several of them already.
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