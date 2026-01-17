Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
17.01.2026 18:30:00
Most Americans Claim Social Security at the Wrong Age -- Are You One of Them?
You have a choice when claiming Social Security retirement benefits. You can start at age 62. Or you can wait, and each month that you delay, your benefit grows a little until age 70, when there's no additional advantage to waiting any longer.Unfortunately, many people make the wrong choice. And this mistake can come at a high cost.So, are you one of those people planning to claim at the wrong time? Here's how you can tell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
