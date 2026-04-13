LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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13.04.2026 10:49:00
Most Americans Got a Small Social Security Raise in 2026. Here's How to Tell Which Side of the Line You're On.
As is usually the case, Social Security's beneficiaries saw their payments grow at the beginning of this year. As is also usually the case, however, it wasn't exactly a massive increase. Every recipient saw benefits grow a modest 2.8% from 2025's levels, reflecting last year's overall inflation rate.But what does this mean in practical terms? Given 2025's average monthly benefits payment of $2,015, that 2.8% increase raised 2026's payments by an average of $56 per month, to $2,071, again on average.Not all saw their monthly benefits grow by this amount, to be clear. In that everyone receives the same flat percentage increase, beneficiaries collecting smaller-than-average checks also saw smaller-than-average raises. Those with Social Security benefits greater than the average, conversely, saw a bigger increase simply because they started with a bigger basis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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