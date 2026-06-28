CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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28.06.2026 15:30:00
Most Investors Have Never Heard of This Industrial Stock. That's About to Change.
Many stocks have benefited from the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, not just the "Magnificent Seven" or tech stocks in general. Companies across many other industries have also benefited greatly from the growth bonanza driven by this revolutionary technology.A prime example of this is EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME). With a $37.3 billion market cap, EMCOR is a fairly large company, but it is hardly a household name. However, this is about to change. Even as shares have surged, the AI data center build-out boom remains in its early stages. This leaves this industrial stock well-positioned to keep winning, and for more investors to take notice.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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