Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
22.06.2026 04:05:00
Most Investors Have Never Heard of This Nuclear Stock Related to SpaceX. That's About to Change.
The Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is now behind us. The space stock is now armed with more than $85 billion in fresh capital that it can deploy to fuel growth. Reports also suggest SpaceX could target a $20 billion bond sale this summer, further bolstering its capital firepower. SpaceX won't find it difficult to spend its newfound riches. "It's no secret that SpaceX is a capital-intensive business," observes a recent research report from Morningstar. Whether it's building rockets and sending humans to the moon or constructing orbital data centers and launching them into low Earth orbit, SpaceX will be heavily reliant on its IPO proceeds -- as well as continued capital raises in the years to come -- to realize its growth ambitions. While SpaceX is diversified, it is not completely vertically integrated. In fact, there's one constraint to SpaceX's growth that could derail the growth trajectory of the company's most valuable business in the long term: artificial intelligence. Thankfully, a nuclear energy stock most investors have never heard of could provide a solution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!