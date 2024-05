Most Investors Think They're Boring Companies. But These 2 Businesses Are Unstoppable and Are Reaching New Highs in 2024.

Since I'm a contributor for fool.com, friends and family often decide to do me a favor and give me a hot tip. They say: "Have you heard about [the latest headline-grabbing thing]? You should look into it because it's going to be big."Many investors are looking to find the next big thing with their investments, and it's possible to make a lot of money that way. But strong returns are found in mature businesses as well. And whereas very few "next-big-thing" stocks actually work out, mature businesses give investors a much higher probability of success.Two such mature businesses are United Rentals (NYSE: URI) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM). They specialize in equipment rentals and garbage disposal, respectively. Investors yawn at these boring businesses. But both are outpacing the returns of the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the last 10 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel