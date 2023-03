Most of the 2m people in England and Wales contacted by bailiffs report intimidating behaviour

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Harassment and threats common, finds Citizens Advice survey, which discovers MoJ rules were broken in at least a third of casesMore than 2 million people have been contacted by bailiffs during the cost of living crisis, according to Citizens Advice, with a majority of those who came into contact with a debt collector reporting they felt harassed or intimidated.The charity estimates that bailiffs added £250m in fees to people’s debts in the past 18 months, driving people deeper into financial hardship. Continue reading...