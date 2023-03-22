|
22.03.2023 07:00:17
Most of the 2m people in UK contacted by bailiffs report intimidating behaviour
Harassment and threats common, finds Citizens Advice survey, which discovers MoJ rules were broken in at least a third of casesMore than 2 million people have been contacted by bailiffs during the cost of living crisis, according to Citizens Advice, with a majority of those who came into contact with a debt collector reporting they felt harassed or intimidated.The charity estimates that bailiffs added £250m in fees to people’s debts in the past 18 months, driving people deeper into financial hardship. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!