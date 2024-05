Most People Think Apple Makes Money From Selling iPhones and MacBooks, but Here's Where Its Magnificent Profits Come From

You probably already know Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the world's biggest and most profitable companies. But do you know where most of its profits come from? It may not be where you think.At the same time, while there's no denying the company's a juggernaut, there's also no denying its sheer size makes for tougher historical comparisons. There's only so much business one company can win! Any expectations for a fiscal slowdown from Apple during the three-month stretch ending in March would have been completely understandable.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at Apple 's profit breakdown through its most recently ended quarter. Spoiler alert: The company's most profitable business is still growing as well as it ever has.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel