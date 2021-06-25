MOSTown Launches Summer Fiesta "MOST FUN Motion Esports Bootcamp"

3M High Intelligent Flash Reflex Rack from US of Sports Science

3 One-of-a-kind New Motion Esports Game testing Response and Althetic Performance

5 Instagrammable Mega-Size Installation of Sports

Join Motion Esports for Fabulous prizes, cash coupons and H-COINS bonus points

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSTown is recruiting challengers to their "MOST FUN Motion Esports Bootcamp" from 27 Jun till 5 Sep 2021 with the first-ever collaboration with the incredible team from Asia Motion E-Sports (AME). A mega-size magnificent Exercising & Motion Esports Arena is built with multiple must-go photogenic themed spots and the "Cardio Cage" introduced from US and 3 other unprecedented Motion Esports items as well. With various level of difficulty, customers can take their challenges based on their preference and get tenant cash vouchers, gifts or offer coupons upon completion to enjoy their shopping.

5 splendid installations themed with sports, designed in a witty and colourful way, are in the bootcamp waiting for customers. The 2-metre high "Breathtaking Boxing Punchbag", "Fantastic Tennis Wall", "Zero Gravity Weightlifting", "Far-fatched Sharpshooter" and the 1.3-metre high "Extraordinary Bowling" allows customers to take sportsman-like energetic photos without drenching in sweat.

Take the US-introduced Motion ESports Challenge and H- COINS members enjoy exlusive Challenge with winning e-Coupons

"MOST FUN Motion Esports Bootcamp" has cordially introduced prevailing Motion ESports training racks and 3 one-of-its-kind new exercising items of different difficulty levels. The Top 10 Hall of Fame heat the excitement up as if inside the real arena! Challengers can scan the QR codes in the arena to register as member, take a photo at self-service registration counter inside the bootcamp and create their avator with customized combination of hairstyle and sportswear to start the challenges.

4 Motion Esports game with different level of difficulties - Entry-level challenge "Meet at the Starting Line" allows everyone to mimic the ready post at the starting line on the designated running machine. Once the countdown ends, challengers can run to the front with their starting speed checked and showed on the screen. Challengers can come and test their reponse time.

For the H-COINS members under Henderson Malls Membership Program, don't miss out this exclusive offer. H-COINS members can challenge intermediate level challenges "E-Kayak" and "Cardio Cage" to test and train up their reaction time and adaptability."E-Kayak" makes its very first appearance in Hong Kong in this Bootcamp. Challengers are to row the kayak under 360-degree Victoria Harbour View as if in a real kayak, and they will have to find the designated amount of flags to complete the challenge. "Cardio Cage" is, on the other hand, specially introduced from US in the Bootcamp. The 3-metre high Rack carries multiple reaction lights for challengers to press the designated amout in their highest spend to test their reponse time and athletic performance. As an up-and-coming training, "Cardio Cage" is simple but challenging for all ages.

For those full of confidence in Motion Esports - Let's go beyond your boundaries with the expertise level challenge " E-Basketball". Challengers can join by a single same-day e-purchase of HK$150 or above in-mall and shoot for corresponding multipliers towards the score. Shoot to reach the designated score in 5 minutes - the farther the shooting location, the higher the score. The challenge target at training challengers' passing, dribbling and shooting skill through precisely shooting at chosen location within limited time. Don't miss the excitement with this challenge on your fitness.

Upon the completion of the challenges, challengers can log into the event website to check their performance in intermediate and expertise level challenges and the real-time Top 10 Hall of Fame. The top 3 challengers with best overall performance every week can get mall e-Cash Coupons as reward. Challengers can even become the "Star of the Day" for their challenge time matches with the designated time announced by the mall everyday to get HK$200 mall e-Cash Coupons.

5 Mega-size Intagrammable Installation for you to check-in as Sportsman

Nothing better than a cooling down time after a series of intense challenge. 5 large-scale installation are themed in sports and are bringing customerswitty optical illusion in vivd colour they would not want to miss with their camera. The 2-metre high "Breathtaking Boxing Punchbag" gives participants a very tough but cuddling welcome at the arena and give participants the hint to hold their breathe. The "Fantastic Tennis Wall" and "Zero Gravity Weightlifting" await customers to visit them as customers step in. The former check-in spots is catching customers' eyeballs with a 1.4-metre high smiley face tennis ball and a wall of tennis in different fancy colour, where the later one gives customers a easy weightlifting photo opportunity without worrying about the weight from gravity. And don't forget the last instagrammable spot at the Game area "E-Basketball" where participants can show-off their superb shooting pose with a complete shooting process shown. The "Extraordinary Bowling" at L3 allows grandiloquent photos with a 1.3-metre high Bowling Ball and 1.8-metre high Bowling Pins.

Rewards Details

Category Eligibility A: Everyone "Meet at the Starting Line": Every customer can join and receive tenant offer coupons upon successful completion B: VIP Weekly Hall of Fame Top 3 of the overall highest score (the shortest completion time) in intermediate challenge "E-Kayak", "Cardio Cage" and expertise challenge "E-Basketball" every week* can receive MOSTown e-Coupons worth of HK$1500/$1000/$500 respectively *Cut-off every week, 10 weeks in total C: Star of the Day Challengers matches their performace score in intermediate challenge "E-Kayak" or "Cardio Cage" and expertise challenge "E-Basketball" with daily designated performance score can receive MOSTown e-Coupon worth of HK$200 #1 daily quota, first come first served

4 Motion Esports Item Participation Requirement

Participation Tier Meet at Starting Line # (Entry Challenge) E-Kayak # (Intermediate Challenge) Cardio Cage ^ (Intermediate

Challenge) E-Basketball #

(Expertise Challenge) A chance to win Free of Everyone v - - - tenant offer coupon H-COINS Members exclusive v v v - tenant offer coupon Single Same-day Electronic Spending of HK$150+ - - - v Tenant cash coupons/gifts or 2,000 COINS according to the performance

#Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 130cm in height

^ Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 150cm in height

"MOST FUN Motion Esports Bootcamp" Event Details Date: 27 Jun 2021 (Sunday) to 5 Sep 2021 (Sunday) Time: 12nn to 9pm Venue: MOSTown L2 Atrium (Ma On Shan MTR Station Exit B)

4 Motion Esports Details

"Meet at Starting Line" Participation Requirement Free Gaming Method Participants are to pose the ready posure at the starting line or the starting device, and run at full speed as the computer emit the starting sound. Infrared system will check and calculate the participants' spend and show on the screen. If participants run before the starting sound emmited, they will be disqualified; every participant has one make-up run Gaming Time Maximum 3 minutes Rewards A chance to receive MOSTown tenant offer coupon upon completion (limited quota,while stocks last) Remarks Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 130cm in height

E-Kayak Participation Requirement Register as H-COINS member to join for free Gaming Method Participants are to control the kayak's direction to move along in Victoria Harbour set-up for designated 5 flags, there are items^ that help speeding up; participants are to complete the challenge by getting all flags with the fastest time If it exceeds 5 minutes and participants have yet to complete, the performance time will be calculated as 5 minutes ^item 1：Hint to nearest flag ^item 2：Next captured flag will be counted as 2 Gaming Time Maximum 5 minutes Rewards A chance to receive MOSTown tenant offer coupon upon completion (limited quota,while stocks last) Remarks Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 130cm in height



Cardio Cage Participation Requirement Register as H-COINS member to join for free Gaming Method Participants are to press randomly lit up reaction light at different location on the rack until the light goes off. For every light successfully pressed, another reaction light on the rack will be lit up. Participant are to successfully press 30 designated reaction lights to complete the challenge. 10 seconds will be added for every jump off the ground; if it exceeds 5 minutes and participants have yet to complete, the time will be calculated as 5 minutes Gaming Time Maximum 5 minutes Rewards A chance to receive MOSTown tenant offer coupon upon completion (limited quota,while stocks last) Remarks Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 150cm in height



E-Basketball Participation Requirement Upon single same-day electronic spending of HK$150 or above, to redeem a challenge ticket to participate once Gaming Method Challenge is split into "Passing" and "Shooting"; participants are to successfully perform "passing" the ball to trigger "shooting" Passing Multiplier Participant are to hold a basketball in the "Passing" location, choose the desired multiplier area (1x, 1.5x or 2x) according to the screen and gain the multiplier by successfully passing the ball to the chosen area. Shooting Area Score After successfully "Passing" the ball, participants are to choose their "shooting area" to shoot. Every "shooting area'' carries different score (3, 2 or 1 point(s)). The farther away from the basketball hoop, the higher the score. Every successful "Shooting" will give a final score of "Passing Multiplier" times " Shooting Area Score". Participants are to repeat "Passing" and "Shooting" to reach target score; if it exceeds 5 minutes and participants have yet to complete, the performance time will be calculated as 5 minutes Gaming Time Maximum 5 minutes Rewards A chance to receive MOSTown tenant cash coupon/ gift or 2,000 COINS upon completion; participants must register at H-COINS on site (limited quota,while stocks last) Challenge Ticket Redemption Venue L3 Concierge Challenge Ticket Redemption Time 12nn to 10pm Remarks Children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by their guardian to participate, set-up is not suggested for children below 130cm in height

For public safety, MOSTown will be sterilizeing the whole event regularly to gatekeep public hygiene. For more "MOST FUN Motion Esports Bootcamp" details, please stay tuned with MOSTown's latest news.

For more information, please visit:

MOSTown website: https://www.mostown.com.hk

MOSTown Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mostownhk

MOSTown Instagram：@mostownhk

About MOSTown

MOSTown's shopping arcades, boasting 735,000 sq. ft. With ample parking and being directly atop a transport interchange connected to the Ma On Shan MTR Station, MOSTown offers the convenience of shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle all under one roof. The Atrium with its glass ceiling especially add a magical flavour to this most vibrant hub of Ma On Shan.

About H-COINS Membership Loyalty Program

H-COINS is an integrated customer loyalty program covering 7 Henderson malls, including MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, MOSTown, KOLOUR -Tsuen Wan, KOLOUR - Yuen Long, Shatin Centre - Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile. With more than 1,000 merchants and year-round member exclusive privileges from over 400 merchants. Accumulate points for spending at participating malls, and redeem a wide array of exciting gifts and rewards including the Henderson malls e-coupon. Priority receiving the latest mall promotion news and updates. Details please visit www.hcoins.com.hk

About AME

Asia Motion E-Sports (AME) aims to break the dilemma of traditional eSports market by developing Motion Esports (integrated Sports & Esports).

SOURCE MOSTown