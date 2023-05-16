MOTEL 6 AND STUDIO 6 LAUNCH MY6 MUSIC PROGRAM

New Hospitality Package Offers Hundreds of Discounts for Emerging Artists, Tour Crews and Festival Goers on the Road this Summer

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans gear up for a summer filled with music festivals and concerts across the country, economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6, the Official Sponsor of Opening Acts™, announce a new My6 Music package specifically designed to benefit music fans, emerging artists and their crews.

Now through Oct. 31, musicians and their crews can get 10% off stays through the My6 Music Package, in addition to 50 discounts for music-related items and services from Sonos sound equipment, gas, food delivery, Showtime video streaming, Fender Play step-by-step music lessons and more. Sign-up for free here.

Additionally, the marketplace discounts are extended to music fans who join the free My6 program, which offers 6% off stays, an expedited booking process and hundreds of benefits in the music, food and entertainment industries. Fans can sign up here.

"Whether we're a stop along the highway or the closest lodging option to the venue, Motel 6 and Studio 6 are proud to be the trusted brands for emerging artists, their teams and fans this summer," said Julie Arrowsmith, president and interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "For touring musicians who are just getting started, staying on budget on the road is a must, and Motel 6 offers an affordable, clean and comfortable room to rest between cities and shows."

Support for Up & Comers

Motel 6 is helping out with costs on the road by partnering with up-and-coming artists across a variety of genres to support their summer travels, including country music artist to watch, Mackenzie Carpenter, who recently released her debut self-titled EP featuring girl's girl anthem, Don't Mess With Exes, and Chicago-based pop-punk band, Action/Adventure Band, known for their viral TikTok song, Barricades, and debut album, Imposter Syndrome.

To further its support for the emerging artist community, Motel 6 is proudly partnering with the Music Health Alliance in its efforts to #HealTheMusic by providing access to healthcare through services that protect, direct and connect music industry professionals with medical and financial solutions.

Fan Benefits

To further showcase gratitude to concert-goers, Motel 6 and Studio 6 will host surprise giveaways for fans throughout the summer – learn more here.

Whether the journey is near or far, Motel 6 believes that everyone has the right to travel at an affordable price to fulfill summer adventures and create unforgettable memories. To book a stay at one of the 1,400+ Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios include fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit www.studio6.com.

