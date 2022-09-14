Mother-Daughter Duo Launches Roc Paper Straws, New Eco-friendly Durable Paper Straw Manufacturer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a mission to save the planet one paper straw at a time, mother-daughter team Kathryn and Karrie Laughton, has launched Roc Paper Straws, the nation's newest paper straw manufacturing company. The Rochester, NY manufacturer is one of only a handful in the U.S., and the only one in New York State and the northeast.

We use food-grade glue and dyes, and high-quality, thick grade, more durable paper so our paper straws don't get soggy.

Roc Paper Straws President Karrie Laughton is a market insider. As the owner of Lux Lounge, a popular Rochester bar that uses a lot of straws, she like her customers, wanted to help protect the environment. Replacing plastic straws with paper was one way to help. But finding quality durable eco-friendly paper straws that would not get soggy and fall apart was not easy. The market need was not being fulfilled by existing manufacturers. Most were made overseas, were not food safety grade or durable.

After three years of planning, perseverance, and pandemic-related delays, the Laughtons invested half-million dollars in the best new equipment, renovated a 10,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space, sourced sustainable high-quality food-grade paper, glue, and inks, hired key employees, and scored lending from Rochester Economic Development Corporation, which empowers new and existing companies to start, grow and thrive.

Roc Paper Straws is now making and distributing a range of standard and custom-branded high-quality, durable, eco-friendly paper drinking straws with no forever chemicals, that are non-toxic, food grade, eco-friendly, biodegradable, marine-safe, and compostable. They are available wrapped and unwrapped in an array of colors and can be custom branded with company colors and logos.

Their product and shipping boxes are made from recycled material and are recyclable right down to the Kraft paper tape and compostable stickers.

"The irreversible damage that single-use plastics have had on our environment is astounding. People are insisting on change," said Laughton. "Plastics can be recycled, but less than 10% are. Plastic straws are consistently one of the most littered plastic items and are in the top 10 list of items found in international coastal cleanups. They end up in landfills, pollute oceans, are detrimental to wildlife and beautiful sea creatures, and microplastic particles end up in our food and drinking water. We have addressed these key environmental issues as well as the leading consumer complaint that papers straws get soggy by using food-grade glue and dyes and a high-quality thicker grade paper that is more durable."

Roc Paper Straws products are available online at rocpaperstraws.com. Products ship free to the lower 48 states. For institutional use and custom orders, contact Roc Paper Straws at (585) 355-4441 or rocpaperstraws@gmail.com.

About Roc Paper Straws

Roc Paper Straws is a women-owned paper straw manufacturing and distribution company based in Rochester, NY. It offers standard and custom branded high-quality, durable, eco-friendly paper drinking straws with no forever chemicals, that are non-toxic, food grade, biodegradable, marine-safe, and compostable.

