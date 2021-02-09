Motherhood Maternity® Recognized as One of Newsweek’s 2021 Best Online Shops.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motherhood Maternity®, the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, has been named for the second year to Newsweek's annual list of Best Online Shops 2021. This esteemed award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. and is based upon criteria including seamless ordering across platforms; clear, well-designed website; and responsive customer service.

We prioritized our digital shopping experience for moms with an emphasis on building community during the pandemic.

"This award is a proud achievement of the investment and commitment we have made to making Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod, the best online resource for expecting mothers. In June of 2020 we invested in a digital re-platform of our entire website and have continued to build upon that promise to bring our customers the absolute best brand experience," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "Our research shows new and expecting moms are looking for meaningful connections and relevant content and that is why we prioritized our digital direct-to-consumer shopping experience with an emphasis on building community. This award is truly a nod to the hard work of the Motherhood Maternity team who trailblazed a digital transformation for our company and customers during the pandemic."

2021 Best Online Shop – Women's Fashion Single Brand

According to Newsweek and Statista, retailers listed in Best Online Shops 2021 were selected based upon research and testing of each online shop. The evaluation also included a survey of over 8,000 American online shoppers to rate categories: Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. Only 1,000 shops of the thousands considered across eight industries and 39 different categories were awarded – Motherhood Maternity was recognized in the category of Women's Fashion Single Brand.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motherhood-maternity-recognized-as-one-of-newsweeks-2021-best-online-shops-301225191.html

SOURCE Motherhood Maternity