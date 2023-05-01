|
01.05.2023 20:44:00
Mother's Day Planning Made Easy: OpenTable Releases its Annual List of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots
Mother's Day was the second biggest dining day of 2022 – book one of these beloved brunch spots by May 2nd to beat the rush
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to take back Mother's Day for the mother figures in your life. According to a recent survey,1 76% of moms celebrating Mother's Day have a hand in planning their own celebrations. Enter: OpenTable, which just released its annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 20232 – created by analyzing over 13 million diner reviews – along with inspiration and insights to help family members plan with ease.
Data-Driven Insights to Give the Gift of Dining Out
Key Mother's Day findings from the survey and OpenTable data reveal:
- The time to book is now: Last year, the majority of reservations (>50%) were booked up to 5 days in advance according to OpenTable data,3 suggesting diners should book by May 9th this year. For those looking to score a spot on OpenTable's coveted brunch list, book even earlier – by May 2nd.
- The restaurant vibe is not one-size-fits-all: When asked about their ideal Mother's Day restaurant experience: 30% of moms want to go to their favorite restaurant; 18% don't care where they go but want their favorite cuisine; 15% want to dine at a new spot or try something new; 12% want to dine outdoors; 6% are seeking an elevated culinary experience; and 5% want to dine at a woman-owned restaurant.1 OpenTable's filters (by cuisine, seating options, and minority owned/operated) and Experiences can help diners discover the perfect spot no matter what mom's preference.
- American, Italian & Steakhouses were most popular last holiday: OpenTable data reveals that in 2022, the most popular cuisines on Mother's Day were: American, Italian, Steakhouses, Seafood and Mexican. Looking to shake things up? Consider one of the top trending cuisines (those seeing the greatest YoY increase): Chinese, Indian and Asian.3
"Last year, Mother's Day was the second biggest day for dining, and with 78% of U.S. adults planning to spend the same or more this Mother's Day vs. previous years,1 Mother's Day dining shows no signs of slowing down," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "OpenTable's Most Popular Brunch Spots book up quickly, so make sure to book by May 2nd to increase your chances of securing a reservation at mom's favorite spot."
Planning Made Easy: The 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots
For the 46% of US adults looking for inspiration to help plan the perfect Mother's Day,1 a great starting place is OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023, culled from over 13 million diner reviews. This year, the list spans 22 states – with California representing the largest share on the list for the third year running. Next up is Florida with nine restaurants, and Pennsylvania at eight, both taking a larger share of the list than in years past.
The 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023 are (in alphabetical order by state):
Arizona
- Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley
- The Henry – Phoenix
California
- Bacari Silver Lake – Los Angeles
- Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove – Newport Coast
- Brix – Napa
- Duke's Malibu – Malibu
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar
- Fixins Soul Kitchen – Los Angeles
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles
- Geoffrey's Restaurant – Malibu
- Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, West Hollywood
- Greens Restaurant – San Francisco
- Jake's – Del Mar
- La Boheme – West Hollywood
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea
- Perch LA – Los Angeles
- Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs
- Si Bon – Rancho Mirage
- Tam O'Shanter – Los Angeles
- The Front Yard – North Hollywood
- The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker – West Hollywood
- the girl & the fig – Sonoma
- The Ivy – West Hollywood
- The Palm Court at RH – San Francisco
Florida
- Cafe Tu Tu Tango – Orlando
- Columbia Restaurant Ybor City – Tampa
- Connors Steak & Seafood – Sarasota
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach
- Latitudes – Key West
- Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale
- Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista
- Shooters Waterfront – Fort Lauderdale
- The Library – St. Petersburg
Georgia
- Bistro Niko – Atlanta
- Canoe – Atlanta
- Murphy's – Atlanta
- The Select – Atlanta
Hawaii
- Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina
- Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu
- Plumeria Beach House – Honolulu
- The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina
Illinois
- 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago
- Beatrix – Oak Brook
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago
- Meson Sabika – Naperville
- Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago
- The Dearborn – Chicago
- The Gage – Chicago
Indiana
- The Cake Bake Shop – Carmel
Kentucky
- Carson's Food & Drink – Lexington
- Patti's 1880's Settlement – Grand Rivers
- OBC Kitchen – Lexington
Louisiana
- Brennan's – New Orleans
- Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans
Michigan
- Zehnder's of Frankenmuth – Frankenmuth
Minnesota
- Baldamar – Roseville
- Hazelwood Food & Drink – St. Louis Park
North Carolina
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro
- Print Works Bistro – Greensboro
- Tupelo Honey – Asheville
New Jersey
- Nicholas Barrel & Roost – Red Bank
Nevada
- Echo & Rig Steakhouse & Butcher Shop – Las Vegas
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas
- Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas
New York
- Cafe Fiorello – New York
- Cafe Luxembourg – New York
- Del Vino Vineyards – Northport
- Red Rooster Harlem – New York
- Tavern on the Green – New York
Ohio
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Columbus
- Lindey's – Columbus
- Pier W – Cleveland
Pennsylvania
- 1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square
- JG SkyHigh All Day Dining & Lounge – Philadelphia
- Parc – Philadelphia
- Talula's Garden – Philadelphia
- Terrain Cafe – Glen Mills
- The Dandelion – Philadelphia
- The Love – Philadelphia
- White Dog Cafe – Wayne
South Carolina
- Soby's – Greenville
Tennessee
- Adele's – Nashville
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis
- Midtown Cafe – Nashville
Texas
- a'Bouzy – Houston
- Brasserie Mon Chou Chou – San Antonio
- Cappy's Restaurant – San Antonio
- Ida Claire – Addison
- Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin
Virginia
- Ada's on the River – Alexandria
- Ambar – Arlington
- Matt and Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar – Alexandria
- Ruthie's All-Day – Arlington
- Tuscarora Mill – Leesburg
Washington D.C.
- Brasserie Liberté– Washington DC
- La Vie – Washington DC
- Le Diplomate – Washington DC
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington DC
- St. Anselm – Washington DC
- Tabard Inn – Washington DC
For additional Mother's Day dining inspiration, head to OpenTable.com and the OpenTable app.
Methodology
1 Survey Methodology
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,204 adults, among whom 891 plan on celebrating Mother's Day this year. Fieldwork was undertaken between April 3 – 4, 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).
2 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America for 2023 Methodology
OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America list is generated from over 13 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "good for brunch" was selected as a special feature.
3 OpenTable Data Methodology
OpenTable looked at seated reservations and diners from online, phone, and walk-in reservations (unless otherwise stated) on Mother's Day 2022 (May 8, 2022).
###
About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag kleine Gewinne beobachtet werden.