"Mothers: The Unsung Heroes of Organized Sports and Activities, According to New Report"

CONCORD, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Mother's Day 2023 eTeamSponsor, the leading digital fundraiser for teams, clubs, schools, and colleges, released its 1st annual "Mom's Impact" report on the role mothers play in supporting their children's organized sports and activities. The report details the findings from a survey of over 200 parents in the U.S. which confirms that moms play a critical role, spending an average over five hours a week - and 14% spending a whopping 10 hours or more a week - on their child's extracurricular activities! Mom's investment wasn't limited to just her time. Survey respondents said they spent $4,400 a year on average to fund their children's organized sports and activities, while 8% said they spent a staggering $10,000 or more a year!

Given the financial burden of a child's organized sports and activities, it came as no surprise to find that a majority of moms (57%) indicate their children used fundraising to help support their team, activity, or club. The traditional bake sale (30%) and digital fundraising platforms, like eTeamSponsor, (22%) were selected as the most effective fundraising tools their children used to support their extracurricular activities.

eTeamSponsor CEO Sean Connors said, "This Mother's Day we salute mom as the unsung hero supporting her children's organized sports and activities! As a team of former student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors, we all know the important role that our mother's played in helping us achieve success in organized sports. We are excited to share the results of our 1st annual "Mom's Impact" report that highlights the important contributions of mothers everywhere."

eTeamSponsor is the leading digital fundraising platform for teams, clubs, schools, and colleges. Since 2010 eTeamSponsor has helped raise over $160 million to offset the ever-rising cost of organized sports and activities. Money raised on the eTeamSponsor platform funds critical needs like travel, equipment, and training for our clients. To learn more about eTeamSponsor visit: www.eteamsponsor.com .

