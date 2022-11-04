|
04.11.2022 12:30:00
Motivation Excellence Announces New Group Travel Technology Called "Inspire"
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ever changing, and nightmarish, travel scene right now, having a personalized itinerary with up-to-date adjustments as needed in the palm of your hand is exciting! Group incentive travel programs operating through Motivation Excellence all include Inspire, our fully customizable and personalized mobile travel site.This is a game changer for incentive group travel. Our Inspire technology is totally personalized to each traveler.
Features of Inspire include:
- company branding
- personalized air, land and event itineraries
- airline and customs information
- text messaging alerts
- interactive photo gallery
"This is something no other incentive company has at their disposal. The personalized itineraries is a game changer for our industry. Plus, we can customize the app in a number of ways to make it truly unique to our clients' needs and travel destination," says Brad Hecht, VP Travel at Motivation Excellence.
For a quick overview of Inspire please watch the video on our Motivation Excellence homepage.
Motivation Excellence is a performance improvement agency. We use a variety of award solutions to inspire extraordinary performance among our clients' participants. Through a deep dive into each client's particular situation, we develop a comprehensive plan to meet goals and drive peak ROI.
"I'm extremely confident Inspire adds incredible value to our travel programs. Our own people built it and it's already part of the travel solution; there's not an upcharge for this technology. This represents our commitment to our clients and their most deserving participants," says David Jobes, President and CEO of Motivation Excellence.
For more information, please contact our Strategic Marketing Manager, Sky Z. Capriolo at s.capriolo@motivationexcellence.com.
