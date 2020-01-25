Motivational Guide and Devotional Encourages Readers to Never Give Up

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jurisdictional Bishop Verdell Jones, Sr.'s book When You Feel Like Giving Up Don't!!!$11.49, paperback, 9781626976627; $5.99, e-book, 9781626976634) is available for purchase.

In his book When You Feel Like Giving Up Don't!!!, author Jurisdictional Bishop Verdell Jones, Sr. uses biblical examples of hardship to encourage readers to persevere. This text is perfect for readers who have experienced any challenges and the author uses strongly related scriptures to connect with readers.

The author pulls from his personal testimonial to connect with the readers. His story of his triumph and success creates a strong example of how maintaining faith in one's self and faith in God produces success and blessings. Such messages are timeless and will uplift any reader to follow suit. These biblical accounts and the author's personal testimonial are designed to allow each reader to find his/her ordeal in one of them.

The introduction is personalized and effectively informs readers of the author's intent with the book. Lists in the reading contain transitions, allowing readers to anticipate breakdowns of scriptural material.

"Remember," said Jurisdictional Bishop Verdell Jones, Sr., "God's Solution Has An Appointment With Your Problem."

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. When You Feel Like Giving Up Don't!!! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon