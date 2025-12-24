Motive Technologies Files For IPO, Plans NYSE Listing Under Symbol 'MTVE'

(RTTNews) - Motive Technologies, Inc., the AI platform for physical operations, announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

Motive has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTVE."

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.