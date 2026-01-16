:be Aktie
Motley Fool Data: Why AI Infrastructure Players Could Be the Next Big Stock Market Winners
The artificial intelligence (AI) market boom has been a water-cooler staple for more than three years. Wall Street is still abuzz with AI talk, and it's market-moving stuff.Early AI leaders have posted triple-digit percentage gains in three years, or even more. As of this writing on Jan. 14, AI server builder Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shows a three-year gain of 231% while AI chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 1,066%. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index gained 77% in the same period, lifted to above-average returns by the same AI trend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
