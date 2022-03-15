Motor Supply Co, Inc. Announces Exclusive Diamond Partnership with Automotive Training Institute

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Supply Co, an emerging leader in the automotive aftermarket supply business, announces today the partnership with Automotive Training Institute (NASDAQ: DRVN) as an exclusive Diamond Member of ATI's Annual Partner Program. The program is an exclusive, invite-only collaboration between ATI and key suppliers to bring maximum value to the ATI membership base.

"We are proud and excited to have Motor Supply Co as one of our Exclusive Diamond Sponsors at our upcoming SuperConference and for calendar year 2022. Motor Supply Co continues to evolve into more than a go-to marketplace for ATI Shop Owners, offering customer success tools and resources for our members to succeed. By offering quality brands including Castrol, Sherwin Williams, Trico, Bosch, and more, Motor Supply Co puts our members first, and for that reason, we want to continue to grow alongside them," says Ron Greenman, COO of Automotive Training Institute.

The announcement comes the week of ATI's annual SuperConference in Carlsbad, CA. The SuperConference is known within the industry as a gathering of some of the nation's top independent auto shops in one place over four days of networking, education, and growth.

"Having the unwavering support of the ATI membership base, their leadership, and top-notch coaches allows us to perform at our best. Serving the needs of the ATI member, truly the independent auto shop entrepreneur, is something that is incredibly important to us. We are thankful to serve alongside all these great leaders each and every day," says John Wiesehan III, President and CEO of Motor Supply Co, Inc.

The company plans to add at least three new supply vendors each month throughout the balance of the year to further their support of the independent shop owner and ATI membership base.

About Motor Supply Co, Inc.

Motor Supply Co was founded in 2021 to provide a world-class value-added eCommerce marketplace to empower independent auto-shops to buy quality products at wholesale pricing. To shop or register for an account on Motor Supply Co please visit https://www.motorsupplyco.com/.

About Automotive Training Institute

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) is a leading coaching and consulting company for auto repair and collision shop owners in the United States and Canada. Established in 1980, they have helped thousands of shop owners improve their businesses and their lives with proven, measurable, and field-tested strategies and practices. ATI currently supports $7.9 billion in revenues of over 1600 independent repair and body shops, their owners, service advisors, and technicians.

