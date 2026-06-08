Motorcar Parts Of America Shares Surge 37% After Return To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) shares soared 37.84 percent, gaining $4.01 to $14.60 on Monday after the automotive aftermarket parts supplier reported fourth-quarter results that showed a return to profitability on higher sales and operating income.

The stock is currently trading at $14.60, compared with its previous close of $10.59 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $14.01 and traded between $13.02 and $15.30. Trading volume reached 423,285 shares, well above its average volume of 75,877 shares.

Net sales increased to $212.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from $193.1 million in the same period last year. Net income totaled $9.7 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.7 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, a year earlier. Operating income improved to $21.1 million from $16.3 million, while gross profit rose to $50.4 million from $38.5 million.

Motorcar Parts of America shares have traded between $9.29 and $18.12 over the past 52 weeks.