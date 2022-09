Motorists still getting raw deal despite record petrol price fall, says RAC

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Organisation says litre of unleaded dropped to 169.8p in August, but should be about 161p due to wholesale priceMotorists are still getting a “raw deal” at the pumps despite a record petrol price drop last month, according to the RAC .The average price of a litre of unleaded dipped below 170p (169.8p) at the end of August for the first time since May, with price cuts made by retailers in recent weeks resulting in the typical cost of filling a 55-litre petrol car falling from £100.16 at the start of the month to £93.39 at the end. Continue reading...