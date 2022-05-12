|
12.05.2022 22:18:13
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $1.70 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.89 billion from $1.77 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $267 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.83 to $1.88 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $9.80 and $9.95
