04.05.2023 23:22:09
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $278 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $384 million or $2.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $2.17 billion from $1.89 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $278 Mln. vs. $267 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.61 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q1): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.49 to $2.54 Full year EPS guidance: $11.21 - $11.29 Full year revenue guidance: $9.725 - $9.775 Bln
