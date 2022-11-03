Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $279 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.11 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $279 Mln. vs. $307 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.88 -Revenue (Q3): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.45 Full year EPS guidance: $10.17 and $10.22