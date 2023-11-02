|
02.11.2023 22:18:19
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $464 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $3.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.56 billion from $2.37 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $464 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.70 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.65 Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 to $11.70 Full year revenue guidance: $9.930-$9.930 bln
