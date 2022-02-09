09.02.2022 22:48:48

Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $401 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.32 billion from $2.27 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $401 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.30 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.74 -Revenue (Q4): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.53 to $1.59

