Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $618 million or $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.71 billion from $2.32 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.02 to $2.07