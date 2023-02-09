|
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $618 million or $3.60 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.71 billion from $2.32 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $589 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.43 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.43 -Revenue (Q4): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.02 to $2.07
