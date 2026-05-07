Motorola Solutions Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075

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08.05.2026 00:19:25

Motorola Solutions Q1 Profit Falls Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported lower first-quarter profit, despite an increase in revenue driven by strong software and services demand.

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions declined to $366 million, or $2.18 per share, from $430 million, or $2.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings increased to $3.37 per share from $3.18 per share a year ago.

Revenue increased 7% to $2.71 billion from $2.53 billion last year, driven primarily by growth in international markets.

Software and Services revenue surged 18% to $1.16 billion, driven by growth in Mission Critical Networks, Command Center and Video Security businesses. Products and Systems Integration revenue edged up 1% to $1.56 billion, supported by Video Security and Access Control sales.

Looking ahead, Motorola Solutions raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenue of about $12.8 billion and adjusted earnings between $16.87 and $16.99 per share.

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