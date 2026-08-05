Motorola Solutions Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075

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06.08.2026 00:24:42

Motorola Solutions Q2 Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, driven by double-digit revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings outlook.

Second-quarter net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions increased to $557 million, or $3.33 per share, from $513 million, or $3.04 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings rose to $4.41 per share from $3.57 per share.

Sales climbed 13% to a record $3.13 billion from $2.77 billion a year ago. Products and Systems Integration revenue increased 15% to $1.91 billion, while Software and Services revenue grew 10% to $1.23 billion.

For the third quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of about 8% from the prior year and adjusted earnings of $4.39 to $4.44 per share.

For full-year 2026, the company raised its revenue forecast to about $12.975 billion from $12.8 billion and increased its adjusted earnings outlook to $17.62-$17.72 per share from $16.87-$16.99 per share.

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