Motorola Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075
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04.11.2026 23:36:58
Motorola Solutions Q3 Profit Falls 9%; Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 9% decline in third-quarter profit, hurt largely by higher operating costs, which offset double-digit revenue growth across both business segments. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings.
Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions were $512 million, or $3.06 per share, compared with $562 million, or $3.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to the company rose to $785 million, or $4.69 per share, from $686 million, or $4.06 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 12% to $3.376 billion from $3.009 billion.
Products and Systems Integration sales increased 12% to $2.118 billion, while Software and Services sales rose 13% to $1.258 billion.
For full-year 2026, the company now expects revenue of approximately $13.05 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $12.975 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $17.94 to $17.99, up from the prior range of $17.62 to $17.72.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 13% and adjusted earnings per share of $5.47 to $5.52.
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