IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle and Wins by Excelling Against the MotorTrend SUV of the Year Award's Six Key Criteria

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend announced today that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the winner of its "Golden Calipers" for SUV of the Year. IONIQ 5 outpaced a competitive field of 45 all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs, 25 of which were electrified. IONIQ 5 stood out from the strong competition with its sharp style, cohesion of details and user experience.

MotorTrend Names Hyundai IONIQ 5 2023 SUV of the Year

"IONIQ 5 winning MotorTrend's SUV of the Year speaks to Hyundai's impressive ability to execute in design, engineering, manufacturing and product development," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This is one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry and we are honored that IONIQ 5 is recognized for its leading range, power, charging speed, design, interior space and advanced technology."

"For the first time in MotorTrend's 74-year history, the majority of contenders vying for MotorTrend SUV of the Year were electrified, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or full battery-electric power," said Ed Loh, head of editorial, MotorTrend Group. "The sheer volume and capability of all contenders made it one of the most competitive SUV of the Year programs ever, which is great news for consumers looking for efficient, future-forward SUVs and crossovers."

"After a grueling competition in record-setting heat, the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 came out on top, scoring high marks in our award's six key criteria. In the IONIQ 5, Hyundai delivers an affordable, capable, tech-forward crossover with great range and quick charging capability, standing out in an increasingly crowded field. The IONIQ 5 doesn't look or drive like any other EV on the road; it leads with interesting and futuristic styling and seals the deal with intuitive, human-centered technology, all in a smartly packaged crossover that fits a wide range of garages, budgets, and lifestyles," continued Loh.

The IONIQ 5 won SUV of the Year by excelling against the MotorTrend SUV of the Year award's six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function.

"The IONIQ 5 is super fun to drive, combining sharp handling and expert chassis tuning with luxury-level comfort and ride quality in an affordable mainstream EV," said Erik Johnson, digital director, MotorTrend. "It's also fun to look at, with a design evocative of the totally rad '80s and '90s but still thoroughly modern and distinctive among a sea of bland crossovers and SUVs. From the overall shape to clever details, you'll continue to discover long after you drive the IONIQ 5 for the first time that Hyundai's design team knocked this one out of the park. I couldn't help but look back over my shoulder after every stint behind the wheel. Add it up, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a deeply deserving winner of the coveted Golden Calipers."

IONIQ 5 Highlights

Progressive design

Ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging (10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes) i

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power small appliances and devices, and even charge other EVs ii

Driving range of more than 300 miles iii

E-GMP platform improves performance, enhances driving dynamics and optimizes interior volume (spaciousness of a large car in a compact CUV)

Eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors at many touchpoints

IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers iv

IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai's new family of IONIQ electric vehicles

MOTORTREND

MOTORTREND®, a media brand of MotorTrend Group, was founded in 1949 and is internationally recognized as one of the leading brands in the automotive category. The MOTORTREND brand is composed of Discovery's MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity; MotorTrend magazine; the award-winning website MotorTrend.com; MotorTrend App subscription video on-demand service; MotorTrend Auto Shows; MotorTrend Audio; MotorTrend en Español; MotorTrend India; and the renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, Truck of the Year, Person of the Year, and Best Driver's Car awards programs.

MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

i Charging rate and time estimate varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.

ii Optional two-way charging will deplete battery and becomes inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Do not use products that require a continuous power supply, and only use appliance under 16 amps.

iii 303-mile range based on a fully charged battery and combined MPGe. SE/SEL/Limited RWD: MPGe 132 City/98 Hwy/114 Combined MPGe and 303-mile driving range. SE/SEL/Limited AWD: MPGe 110 City/87 hwy/90 Combined MPGe and 256-mile driving range. SE RWD (Standard Range): MPGe 127 City/ 94 Hwy/110 combined MPGe and 220-mile driving range. MPGe is the EPA-equivalent measure of gasoline fuel efficiency for electric mode operation. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

iv Available on new 2022 IONIQ 5 electric vehicles purchased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Hyundai dealer on or before December 31, 2023. Two years of unlimited 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of purchase at Electrify America charging stations Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ridesharing. Requires Electrify America account, app, acceptance of Terms of Use, and enrollment in Hyundai Premium Charging plan. After user-initiated charge session stop or vehicle reaches full charge or charging otherwise stops, and 10-min grace period, Idle Fees will apply and user is responsible. In the event of suspected fraud or abuse or other unforeseen events, Hyundai Motor America may discontinue or modify the offer in its sole discretion.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motortrend-names-hyundai-ioniq-5-2023-suv-of-the-year-301654467.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America