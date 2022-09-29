Motto Mortgage Named a Top Franchise for Black Entrepreneurs and a Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Motto Franchising, LLC also ranked first in the miscellaneous financial services category in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Best of the Best franchise list

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., furthers its reputation as a top franchise to own and today announces it has been named to three prestigious top franchise lists from BLACK ENTERPRISE, in partnership with Franchise Business Review (FBR), and Entrepreneur Magazine.

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named a Top 200 Franchise of 20221 by the Franchise Business Review for the fourth consecutive year, ranking #32 of the top 50 large franchises and #1 in the financial and tax category. Now, the brand has also been named a 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchise 2 based on an assessment of its strong potential to outperform competitors during challenging economic times. BLACK ENTERPRISE, in partnership with FBR, also leveraged the 2022 Top 200 Franchise data to determine the list of the Top 25 Franchises for Black Entrepreneurs 3, which highlights franchisors with the highest owner satisfaction scores among Black franchise owners.

"We decided to purchase a Motto Mortgage franchise because as first-time entrepreneurs we were attracted to the perks that came with joining the Motto network," said Kelly Jackson and Davina Arceneaux, co-owners of Motto Mortgage Home Services. "When we opened Motto Mortgage Home Services, we received an immense amount of support from other Motto offices to help us navigate the industry and have consistently received ongoing education opportunities from the franchise headquarters' team to give us the insight and tools to help us grow our business. Plus, Motto Mortgage's brand credibility and reputation gave us strong credentials to fall back on and allowed us to make a name for ourselves much faster than we would have if we went the independent business route."

Stemming from its third consecutive year on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list* and its top ranking in the Miscellaneous Financial Services4 category this year, the Motto Mortgage brand has now been recognized in Entrepreneur's 2022 Best of the Best5 list. This builds on the brand's momentum adding to accolades won early on this year including being named a 2022 Top Franchise for Less Than $100K6 for the second consecutive year*, and a Fastest-Growing Franchise for the fourth consecutive year*, ranking in both the 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (Worldwide)7 and the 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (US & Canada)8 lists.

"Since Motto Mortgage's inception in 2016, the brand continues to create value in the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency, and convenience for consumers," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Now with 200 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto's unique value proposition and Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box℠ business model not only creates a secondary business with revenue potential for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in a financial services franchise."

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With 200 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (which included over 7,100 participants from the "Large" (150-324 Units) category and 353 franchise owners across 6 brands in the financial and tax category) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

2Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across nearly 350 participating brands (about 4% of which were black-owned) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, financial opportunity, high satisfaction scores among black franchise owners, overall diversity of brands based on the total number and percentage of black owners, and a review by Franchise Business Review of Franchise Disclosure Documents for each participating brand in the areas of management experience, financial history and strength, litigation, and turnover rate. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50%, 7.5% of Motto participating franchise owners self-identified as "African American" and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

3Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review ("FBR") in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity) as well as analysis by FBR of key factors designed to help gauge how recession-resistant a business is likely to be including strength of proof of concept; whether the product or service offered was a "need to have" vs. a "nice to have"; strength of the market sector; pricing; initial investment and development time; evidence of past performance during a recession; unit level economics; financial strength of parent company; and a review of franchise disclosure documents in the areas of management experience; turnover; current and prior financial health; and franchisee litigation. FBR emphasized that no business is completely recession-proof but FBR nonetheless had a strong feeling that ranked franchises represent some of the best potential business investments for investors over the next few years. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

4Motto Mortgage was ranked 306 in the 2022 Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 of 1,177 participating franchise systems which included 3 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

5Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Best of the Best franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs, fees, size, growth, franchisee support, and brand and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 of 1,177 participating franchise systems, which ranked the company number 1 in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

6Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Top Franchises for Less than $100,000 but more than $50,000 category based on the company's initial investment range and Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated July 2020 to July 2021.

7Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added worldwide between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,177 participating franchises across all industries.

8Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise US and Canada based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added in the United States and in Canada between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,116 participating franchises across all industries.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

*For more information about prior year awards visit www.mottomortgage.com/awards-disclaimers.

